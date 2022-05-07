Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Kokborok, Group-A Gazetted, Govt. (General) Degree Colleges, Tripura under Education(Higher) Deptt. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till June 8 upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 40 years as on June 8, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Kokborok subject from an Indian University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Recruitment Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL card holder/PwD category.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview round.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” Click on the application link available against “Assistant Professor in Kokborok” Register and proceed with application process Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.