The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Camp Assistant Grade III. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from May 25 onwards at upenergy.in.

The last date to apply for the post is June 15, 2022. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the third week of July.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Hindi Stenographer: 60 WPM

Computer Hindi Typing: 30 WPM

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category/ EWS category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from State’s ST category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.