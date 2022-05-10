Today, May 10 is the last date to apply for Assistant Conservator of Forests posts in AP Forest Service. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 9 vacancies for the post of ACF in A.P. Forest Service in the scale of pay of Rs 40,270 to 93,780.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following subjects:- Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Applications/ Computer Science, Engineering, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science and Zoology.

Here’s APPSC ACF recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee



Applicants must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination fee. The candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for APPSC ACF recruitment 2022

Visit official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to One Time Profile Registration and click on the registration link Register and create profile and then apply for the post Fill application form, upload documents, pay the fee Submit application and download a copy

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.