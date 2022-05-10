Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Warehouse Manager (Group-B). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies till May 30 at ppsc.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to pay the examination fee till June 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 posts of Warehouse Manager (Group-B) in Punjab State Warehousing Corporation under the Department of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Government of Punjab.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should be MSc in Agriculture with 1st division from a recognized University or Institution. Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application and Examination Fee

Applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only. Rs 500 is applicable to EWS/PWD/Ex-Serviceman.

Steps to apply for PPSC ADA recruitment 2022

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ — ‘Apply/View’ against WAREHOUSE MANAGER (GROUP-B) posts Click on apply online link, fill in the required details Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.