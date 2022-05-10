The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has deferred the online application deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ till May 12.



“Those interested candidates who could not submit their application till now can apply through online from 08-05-2022 to 12-05-2022 for CET-2022 after registration and payment of fees,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the application deadline was May 5, 2022. The revised dates for making changes to the application form will be released later.

Here’s the official notice.

The Karnataka KCET 2022 exam will be conducted from June 16 to 18, 2022. The admit card will be released on May 30 from 11.00 AM.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

Steps to apply for KCET 2022:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET -2022 Online Application Registration link’ Register and proceed with application process Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for KCET 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.