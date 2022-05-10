Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) or CHSL 2019. Candidates can check the result online at the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 13,088 candidates were qualified to appear in Document Verification.

“Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in DV and Tier-III (Skill Test) have been made on the basis of performance of candidates in ‘Tier-I +Tier-II’ examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments given by them at the time of Document Verification,” reads the notice.

The merit list contains the roll number, name, rank and other details of the selected candidates.

Here’s SSC CHSL 2019 final test notice.

Steps to check SSC CHSL 2019 final result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab and got o CHSL Now click on result link foe CHSL 2019 The SSC CHSL final merit list will appear on the screen Download and check by searching name/ roll number.

Direct link to SSC CHSL 2019 final result.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on May 17. This facility will be available until June 4. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.