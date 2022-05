The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Camp Assistant Grade III. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from May 24 onwards at upenergy.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 14. The computer based test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the third week of July.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script. A degree in Civil Engineering from a University or institute stablished by law in Uttar Pradesh or from any other institution recognised by the state government or a degree or diploma recognised as equivalent thereto by the State Governmen. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category/ EWS category candidates and candidates from States/UTs other than Uttar Pradesh are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from State’s ST category.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Test and Personal Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.