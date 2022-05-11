Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card of the Mains Examination for the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries 2019. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 at Bhubaneshwar for the duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each.

“COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3 (three) layer mask must be adhered to by all concerned during the conduct of examination,” reads the notification.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 19 posts of Junior Clerks under the Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha, Cuttack.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter for Main Written Examination for the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries to be held on Dt.22.05.2022.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

