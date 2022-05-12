Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited walk-in interview for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse and Senior Nursing Staff. Interested candidates can appear for Senior Nursing Staff and Staff Nurse posts on June 7 and June 9, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies, of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Sr. Nursing Staff and 15 are for the post of Staff Nurse.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for Senior Nursing Staff posts should be upto 40 years and the age limit for Staff Nurse is upto 30 years.

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Nursing Staff: Diploma in Nursing General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) with minimum 10 years of experience in NABH accredited Hospital. Should be Registered with Nursing Council.

Staff Nurse: Diploma in Nursing General Nursing Midwifery (GNM). Should be Registered with Nursing Council.

Here’s the official notice.

Candidates are requested to fill the Registration Form available on the official website becil.com and submit the same at the time of interaction/interview along with following documents:

a) Educational / Professional Certificates

b) Birth Certificate

c) Caste Certificate, if any.

d) Work Experience Certificates

e) PAN Card

f) Aadhar Card

g) Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (if already have)

h) Police Verification (at the time of joining)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.