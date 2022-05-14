Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified vacancies in various posts of Assistant Professor, Junior Scientific Officer, Assistant Director and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsconline.nic.in till June 2.

The UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 50 vacancies, including Drug Inspector (Ayurveda) (1), Assistant Director (Banking) (9), Master in Hindi (1), Assistant Director (Cost) (22), Assistant Registrar General (Map) (1), Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry) (3), Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics) (1), Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives) (1), Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology) (2), Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) (1) and Assistant Professor (Law) (8).

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement to check details regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, etc.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2022 Advt 9/2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

Read the instructions carefully and register yourself Once registered, proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.