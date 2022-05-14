The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II). Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL Tier 2 (Descriptive Paper) exam was conducted on January 9 this year for 45,480 qualified candidates. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in “Tier-I + Tier-II”, a total of 28,133 candidates have qualified for DEST/ Typing Test. Category-wise details of candidates who have provisionally qualified for appearing in DEST/Typing Test and the cut-offs for each category have been released.

SSC CHSL Typing Test will be held on July 1 and the detailed schedule will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional offices in due course.

Here’s SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2020 notice.

Steps to download SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 2 result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab and go to CHSL section Click on CHSL 2020 Tier-II result link The SSC CHSL tier 2 merit list will appear on screen Check and download the result.

Direct link to SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2020 for the post of LDC/JSA & PA/SA.

Direct link to SSC CHSL Tier 2 result 2020 for the post of DEO.

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 20.05.2022. This facility will be available for a period from 20.05.2022 to 10.06.2022. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by login through their registered ID and password,” the result notice said.