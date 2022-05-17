Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will soon release the hall ticket for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021 and the Dental Surgeon exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021 and Dental Surgeon exam will be held on May 22. The exam will be an OMR-based online mode at centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Admit Card’ section Click on the download link for Engineering, Dental Surgeon exam Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.