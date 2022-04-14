Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service (Main) Exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SSE Main exam 2020 will be held from April 24 to 29. Candidates can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 260 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Candidates who cleared the MPPSC SSE Prelims 2020 are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The MPPSC SSE Prelims 2020 was conducted in July last year and the results were announced on January 15 this year. A total of 7711 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main exam.

Here’s MPPSC SSE Main exam 2020 notification.

Steps to download MPPSC Mains admit card 2020:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Admit Card’ section Click on the download link for State Service Main Examination 2020 Enter application number and date of birth to login The MPPSC Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download MPPSC Mains admit card 2020.