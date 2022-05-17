Today, May 17 is the last date to apply for recruitment to various posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The online test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 25 and the admit card will be available to download from June 16 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35 posts, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of System Officer (Test Engineer), 1 for System Officer (Web Developer), 1 for System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer), 3 for System Officer (Project Manager), 10 for Executive (Test Engineer), 3 for Executive (Interaction Designer), 3 for Executive (Portal Administrator), 1 for Executive (Web Developer), 4 for Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer), 2 for Senior Executive (Interaction Designer), 4 for Senior Executive (Project Manager), and 1 for Senior Special Executive (Project Manager).

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fees for General/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 750, whereas SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for SCO posts

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the application link for the post of SCO Login and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.