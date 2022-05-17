The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the written exam for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written examination will be conducted on May 22. Paper-I (Veterinary Science) will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper-II (Animal Science) will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

“The PWD candidates will be given 50 minutes extra time for each session,” reads the notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to Candidates for the Written Exam for Recruitment of Veterinary Asst. Surgeon(Advt. No. 04 of 2021-22)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Procedure

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment on the basis of a written exam and viva voce test/interview.