Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Forest Ranger (FR) physical test (PT) schedule on its official website. The PT will be conducted from July 19 to 28 from 7.00 AM to 11.00 AM by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Odisha at Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) Campus, Nayapalli, Bhubaneshwar.

The applicants are required to report at 5.30 AM.

The shortlisted candidates will be able to download their call letters from July 10 onwards.

“The candidates are required to produce original photo identity proof, the downloaded Intimation Letter and COVID-19 Negative certificates (issued within 72 hours of date of Physical Test) to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests at the venue of the test, at the time of the test as indicated in the intimating letter,” reads the official notice.

Steps to download PT schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on “Notice for Physical Test-Recruitment to the Post of Asst. Conservator of Forests & Forest Ranger...” under What’s New section The schedule will get downloaded Check the schedule Take a printout for future reference

