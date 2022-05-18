The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in till June 16.

The last date for making the online fee payment is June 17. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from June 21 to 25. The Computer Based Examination is scheduled to be held in September 2022. The Computer Based Examination would be conducted in English and Hindi only.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 835 vacancies, of which 559 vacancies are for Male candidates and 276 for Female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST category and 3 years for OBC candidates. More details in the notice.

Educational Qualification: 10 + 2 (Senior Secondary) pass or equivalent from a recognized Board at the time of filling of the application form.

Professional Attainments: Speed in English and Hindi typing should be 30 words per minute and 25 words per minute, respectively.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for Head Constable post

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Register using personal details Login to online system through your ‘Registration Number’ and password. Click ‘Apply’ link in ‘Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022’ Fill up details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.