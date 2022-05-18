Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview dates for the post of Assistant Professor (College Edu.) Exam - 2020 (Chemistry). As per the notification, the interview will be held from May 30 to June 3.

The Commission will release the admission letter on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in in due course of time. Applicants are required to bring their original documents along with photocopies, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

As per the Mains result, a total of 178 candidates have been declared qualified in the written examination. The exams were conducted on September 22 and 30, 2021.

