Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for the Social Security Officer (SSO) prelim exam 2022. The link for downloading call letter/admit card is available on the ESIC website esic.nic.in.

The ESIC SSO Phase I Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post of Social Security Officer (SSO) is scheduled to be held on June 11 (Saturday). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 SSO vacancies.

The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions given in the Call Letter and Information Handout before appearing in the Examination.

Here’s ESIC SSO prelims exam notice.

There will be 100 questions of 100 marks related to English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude in ESIC SSO exam. The exam will be held for the duration of 1 hour. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

Steps to download ESIC admit card 2022:

Visit ESIC website esic.nic.in Go to Recruitment and click on the link for call letter Phase - I Examinations for the post of SSO On the IBPS portal, enter candidate registration/roll number and date of birth to login The ESIC SSO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ESIC SSO admit card 2022.