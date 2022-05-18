The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has declared the provisional result of the Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for various Group C posts. Candidates can check and download their result merit list from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC Group C Exam 2021 was conducted on January 30, 2022. The exam was held in written pen and paper mode. The revised answer key was released on March 8.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification.

Steps to check OSSSC Group C result 2022:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Group C posts The OSSSC Group C result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check the result by searching your roll number Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to OSSSC Group C result 2022.

The OSSC Combined Group C exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government.