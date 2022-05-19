Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) recruitment 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from May 23 to June 21.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to to fill up a total of 417 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Hindi: 56

Sanskrit: 91

English: 21

Social Science: 120

Maths: 47

Science: 82

Age Limit

18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation details available in the notification below.

Read the official notification for more details on eligibility criteria.

Here’s RPSC Sanskrit Dept vacancy 2022 notification.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive written exam.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.