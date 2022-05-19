Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the upcoming State Engineering Service Exam 2021 and the Dental Surgeon exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021 and Dental Surgeon exam were scheduled to be held on May 22 in an OMR-based online mode at centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

The Commission will release the revised exam schedule at a later date. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for more updates.

Here’s the MPPSC exam notice.