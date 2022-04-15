Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the exam dates for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021 and the Dental Surgeon exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule notice at the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021 and Dental Surgeon exam will be held on May 22. The exam will be an OMR-based online mode at centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The admit card will be available for download from May 17 onwards.

Moreover, MPPSC has postponed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Radio exam 2021. The exam was scheduled for May 22 but new dates will be announced soon. The DSP Radio 2021 exam will be conducted for 13 vacancies for the post of DSP (Radio).

