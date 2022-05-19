Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of the 2020 Veterinary Medical Officer exam. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Applicants can send suggestions against the released answer key, if any, along with relevant evidence to the Commission till May 25 upto 5.00 PM. The UPPSC Veterinary Medical Officer exam was conducted on May 15 (Sunday) at Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total 215 vacancies of Veterinary Medical Officer.

Steps to download the answer key