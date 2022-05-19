Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Supervisor Horticulture. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till June 18 upto 5.00 PM and pay the application fee till June 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should possess atleast 10+2 Educational Qualification and Certificate in Gardening Training in Horticulture or in Agriculture from a recognized University/Institution.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for Supervisor Horticulture posts

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on “CLICK HERE to online apply for recruitment of 28 posts of Supervisor Horticulture Advertisement no. 05 of 2022” Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.