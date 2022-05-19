Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has activated the result link for the March-April 2022 SSLC board exams. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website karresults.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the total pass percent is 85.63%. A total of 8,53,436 students attended the examination, of which 7,30,881 students passed.

The pass percentage of girls and boys is 90.29% and 81.30%, respectively. The supplemental exam will be conducted on June 27, 2022.

To access their results, students would need their exam registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka Class 10 or SSLC exam was conducted from March 28 to April 11. The SSLC answer keys were released on April 12.

Steps to check Karnataka 10th result 2022:

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in Click on SSLC result link Key in your registration number and date of birth and submit

The SSLC result marksheet will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check Karnataka SSLC result 2022.