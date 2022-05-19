IGNOU TEE June 2022 assignment submission deadline deferred; details here
IGNOU has extended the assignment submission deadline for June 2022 Term End Examination.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the assignment submission deadline for June 2022 Term End Examination. As per the notification, applicants will be able to submit their assignments till May 31, 2022.
“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of Assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for the Term-end-Examination, June 2020 has been further extended up to 31st May, 2022,” reads the notification.
Earlier, the last date to submit the assignment was May 15, 2022.
