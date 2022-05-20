Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Group-A Gazetted, Government (General) Degree Colleges. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years as on May 4, 2022. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: A master’s degree with 55% of the marks in relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Knowledge of Bengali or Kok-borok is desirable. More details in the notification below.

Here’s TPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2022 notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL card holder/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for TPSC Assistant Professor recruitment:

Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to ‘Online application’ — click on apply link for Assistant Professor Fill in personal information to generate OTP Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts.