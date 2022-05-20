Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Occupational Therapist. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till June 19.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies of Occupational Therapist.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary with Science (Biology/Mathematics) or its equivalent with Diploma in Occupational Therapy from an Institute recognized by Government. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Here’s RPSC Occupational Therapist recruitment 2022 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for RPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘RPSC Online’ – ‘Apply Online’ – ‘Application portal’ Complete registration to create profile Apply for the desired post, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to register for RPSC recruitment 2022.