Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Occupational Therapist. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from May 20 onwards.

The last date to apply for the post is June 19, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary with Science (Biology/Mathematics) or its equivalent with Diploma in Occupational Therapy from an Institute recognized by Government. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.