Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Executive Officers in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service. Only eligible candidates professing Hindu Religion can apply for the vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC has notified Executive Officer vacancies in two separate advertisements. Under Notification No. 13/2022, 36 vacancies of Executive Officer, Grade-IV included in Group-VIII Services and under Notification No. 12/2022, 42 vacancies of Executive Officer, Grade-III included in Group-VII-B Services are on offer. The last day to apply for the posts is June 18 and 17 respectively.

The written exams for the posts will be held in September.

Refer to the official notification for detailed eligibility requirements.

Here’s TNPSC 12/2022 notification.

Here’s TNPSC 13/2022 notification.

Application Fee



Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and a preliminary exam fee of Rs 100. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout of the application form.

Direct link to register.