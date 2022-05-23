OPSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022 application last day, degree holders eligible
Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Junior Assistant, Group C advertised by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Eligible candidates can register and apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in.
OPSC has notified a total of 15 Junior Assistant posts in Group-C in the office of the OPSC. Aspirants can download the recruitment notification from the official website.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21-38 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: The applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and have basic computer skills.
Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written examination (objective-type MCQ) and skill test.
Steps to apply for OPSC JA recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- Click on the apply link for Junior Assistant under Whats New
- Click on ‘Apply Online’ and register
- Fill application form, upload doocuments
- Pay fee and submit application
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to apply for OPSC Junior Assistant vacancy 2022.