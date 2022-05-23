The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the dates for the 2020 Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D Skill Test and 2020 CHSL DEST/Typing Test. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL Typing Test will be held from July 1. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in “Tier-I + Tier-II”, a total of 28,133 candidates have qualified for DEST/ Typing Test. The SSC CHSL Tier 2 result was declared on May 14. The detailed schedule will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional offices.

Here’s SSC CHSL Typing Test notice.

SSC Stenographer

On the other hand, the SSC Stenographer skill test (Stenography Test) is scheduled to be held on June 20 and 21. A total of 3608 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 13,445 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

The result of the Stenographer CBT exam was declared on January 21.

“For the benefit of the candidates, a demo link for Stenography Test has been uploaded in the CANDIDATE’S CORNER of the website of the Commission,” the notice read.

Here’s SSC Stenographer skill test notice.