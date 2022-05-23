Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the result mark sheet of the Preliminary examination conducted for the post of Assistant. Candidates can download their mark sheet from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant prelim exam 2022 was held on March 26 and 27. The result was declared on April 21.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ at various offices of RBI. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Steps to download RBI Assistant mark sheet 2022:

Visit official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “results” tab under Current Vacancies Click on the mark sheet link for Assistant prelims exam On the IBPS portal, enter Registration No / Roll No and date of birth to login The RBI Assistant mark sheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RBI Assistant marksheet 2022.