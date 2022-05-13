Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for RBI Officer Grade B Phase I recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their admission letter from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Phase I online examination will be conducted on May 28 for the duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of 200 questions of 1 mark each.

Here’s notification of the exam pattern.

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being held to fill a total of 294 vacancies. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Steps to download the admit card

  1. Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in
  2. On the homepage, click on “Call Letters” under Current Vacancies
  3. Click on “Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2022”
  4. Key in your login details and submit
  5. Check and download the admit card
  6. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

Selection for the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interviews.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.