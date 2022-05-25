The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) today, May 25. Candidates can make changes to their form on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till May 31 upto 9.00 PM.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 PM). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with objective type Multiple Choice Questions in the first and second week of July.

The entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by the NTA. The CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private / Deemed to be Universities. All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only.

CUET is an all-India entrance test for admission to various Undergraduate courses/ programmes offered by central and other participating Universities/ Institutes across the country for the academic year 2022-23. The exam dates will be announced later.

Steps to make corrections to the form

Visit official website cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on candidate’s login Login and make changes to the required field Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes.

