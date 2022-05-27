Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will today, May 27, conclude the online application process for the State Service Examination and State Forest Service Examination 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale, and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to State Service Exam 2021.

Direct link to State Forest Service Exam 2021.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for SSE, SFS 2021

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link available against SSE, SFS 2021 Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.