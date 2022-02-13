Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the scorecard of the State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service (SFS) Prelims 2020. Candidates can check and download their result scorecard from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The MPPSC SSE, SFS Prelims 2020 was conducted on July 25, 2021. The results were announced on January 15.

A total of 7711 candidates have been shortlisted in the preliminary exam for SSE and 3129 candidates in SFS. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the Main exam.

Steps to download MPPSC SSE, SFS scorecard:

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on result link for SSE, SFS Enter roll no and date of birth and submit The MPPSC SSE scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MPPSC SSE scorecard 2020.

The MPPSC SSE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 260 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government. The State Forest Service Exam 2020 is being held for recruitment to 111 posts of Forest Ranger and 6 posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest.

The exam schedule for the Main exams will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all updates.