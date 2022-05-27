The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has notified the reopening of the online application window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ from May 29 to 30 before 8.00 PM.

“On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to the students who have not registered to appear for CET-2022. Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fee and apply online from 29-05-2022 to 30-05-2022 before 8.00 PM to become eligible for admission to various Professional courses for the year 2022,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for KCET 2022:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET -2022 Online Application Registration link’ Register and proceed with the application process Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.