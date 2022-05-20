The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the application deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ upto 5.00 PM today, May 20.

Earlier, the application deadline was May 19.

The Karnataka KCET 2022 exam will be conducted from June 16 to 18, 2022. The admit card will be released on May 30 from 11.00 AM.

Here’s the notification.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

Here’s Karnataka KCET 2022 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for KCET 2022:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET -2022 Online Application Registration link’ Register and proceed with application process Upload required documents, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for KCET 2022.