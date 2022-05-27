Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has notified over 1,800 vacancies in various post across government departments of Himachal Pradesh. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in from May 31 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 30.

The HPSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1808 vacancies under Advertisement No. 38-2/2022. The posts include Veterinary Pharmacist (188), Junior Office Assistant (198), Lineman (186), Electrician (112), Drawing Master (314), and Steno-Typist (47) among dozen others.

Here’s HPSSC recruitment 2022 notification Adv 38-2/2022.

Age limit

The minimum and maximum age limit of 18 to 45 years will be reckoned as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Selection process

In cases where the number of eligible candidates for recruitment to the post(s) is inordinately large, HPSSC may limit/ shortlist the number of eligible candidates to be called for documentation by subjecting them to a Written Screening Test which may be objective type or descriptive or both. The final selection of a candidate will be made solely on the basis of the marks obtained in the Written Screening Test/ main subjective type test.

Exam Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 360, whereas Rs 120 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.