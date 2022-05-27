UPSC Geo-Scientist Main 2022 exam timetable released
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC Geo-scientist Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 25 and 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card will be released three weeks before the exam date.
UPSC Geo-Scientist Main exam timetable
|Date & Day
|Subject
|Time
|June 25 (Saturday)
|(1) GEOLOGY PAPER-I
|9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
|(1) CHEMISTRY PAPER-I
|(1) GEOPHYSICS PAPER-I
|(1) GEOLOGY PAPER-II
|2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
|(1) CHEMISTRY PAPER-II
|(1) GEOPHYSICS PAPER-II
|June 26 (Sunday)
|(3) GEOLOGY PAPER-III
|9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
|(3) CHEMISTRY-III
|(3) GEOPHYSICS PAPER-III
|(4) HYDROGEOLOGY
|2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
“If any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose,” reads the notice.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 192 vacancies.