Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Geo-scientist Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 25 and 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card will be released three weeks before the exam date.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Main exam timetable Date & Day Subject Time June 25 (Saturday) (1) GEOLOGY PAPER-I 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon (1) CHEMISTRY PAPER-I (1) GEOPHYSICS PAPER-I (1) GEOLOGY PAPER-II 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M. (1) CHEMISTRY PAPER-II (1) GEOPHYSICS PAPER-II June 26 (Sunday) (3) GEOLOGY PAPER-III 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon (3) CHEMISTRY-III (3) GEOPHYSICS PAPER-III (4) HYDROGEOLOGY 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.

“If any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose,” reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 192 vacancies.

