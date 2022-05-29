The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is likely to release the admit cards today for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022. Candidates will be able to download their UP Polytechnic admit card from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UPJEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2022. UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download JEECUP admit card 2022: