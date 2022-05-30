National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse and Pharmacists for Urban Health and Wellness Center. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1222 vacancies, of which 611 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse and 611 for the post of Pharmacists.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse: GNM/BSc from a recognised institute.

Pharmacist: The applicants should have passed class 12th in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Pharmacist degree from a recognised institute.

Direct link to the NHM MP recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for NHM MP recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 1,222 Contractual Staff Nurse and Pharmacists for Urban Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.