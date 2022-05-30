Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service; (ii) Indian Foreign Service; (iii) Indian Police Service; and (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 749 vacancies.

As per rules, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of 126 candidates and the candidature of 80 recommended candidates is provisional.

Steps to check UPSC CSE result 2021:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021” The UPSC CSE result merit list will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to the UPSC CSE final result 2021.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

UPSC announced the CSE Mains 2021 result on March 17. Personality Tests (Interviews) of shortlisted candidates was conducted from April 5 to May 26.

