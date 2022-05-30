Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam calendar for June 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

“The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examination for the various post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test,” reads the notification.

As per the schedule, DSSSB will conduct the exams for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Law Officer/ Legal Assistant on June 20. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 10 vacancies of AE (Electrical) under Advt 04/2022 and 26 vacancies of ALO/ Legal Assistant.

On the other hand, the exam for Junior Engineer (Electrical)/ Section Officer (Electrical) advertised under Advt 02/2021 will be held on June 22 for 116 vacancies.

The DSSSB JE (Civil)/ Section Officer (Civil) exam is scheduled on June 27, 28 and 29 for 575 vacancies.

Detailed instructions regarding the online examination and downloading of e-admit cards will be given shortly on the official website of the Board. The name of examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the E- Admit Card.

Here’s DSSSB exam calendar June 2022.