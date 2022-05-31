Today is the last day for female candidates who have registered and are appearing for NEET (UG) 2022 to apply online for admission to four years BSc (Nursing) Course commencing in the year 2022 at Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The admission drive is being conducted to fill a total of 220 seats. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details.

Here’s Indian Army BSc Nursing 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Born between 01 Oct 1997 and 30 Sep 2005 (both days inclusive).

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed in the first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent (12 Years schooling) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from a Statutory/ Recognized Board/ University/Examining Body. Candidates who will be appearing for final year of qualifying examination during the current academic session may also apply provisionally.

Application Fee

Candidates (except SC/ST) will have to pay a sum of Rs 200 as application processing fee. There is no

application fee for SC/ST candidates.

Steps to apply for Indian Army BSc Nursing 2022: