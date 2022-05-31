Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will today, My 31, release the result of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC). Students will be able to download their results from the official website nbsenl.edu.in using their login details.

This year, around 47,000 students have appeared for the HSLC/HSSLC examination. of these, 30327 students appeared for Class 10th and 17117 for the Class 12th exam.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, a total of 18721 students have passed in Class 10th exam, whereas 13051 students have been declared pass in Class 12th exam.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website nbsenl.edu.in On the homepage, click on “HSLC and HSSLC result 2022” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.