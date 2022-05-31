Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer 2020 result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.
Delhi High Court has released Stage III i.e., English Typing Test result of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Open) Examination-2020 today, May 31. Candidates can download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.
Candidates who have qualified the Stage-III exam shall be called for Stage IV i.e., Interview. The interview will be held very shortly, preferably in the month of June/July, 2022 itself, reads the notification.
The test was conducted from March 19 to 27 for a total of 1580 candidates. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on Recruitment Results under Public Notices section
- Click on “Roll No. Wise Complete Result of Stage-III(Qualifying Stage): English Typing Test(s) of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Open) Examination-2020”
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.