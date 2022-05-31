The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the exam dates of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 27 to 30, 2022. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in from June 20 onwards.

“ONLINE CBT BASED EXAMINATIONS OF JEECUP(POLYTECHNIC)-2022 WILL BE HELD BETWEEN 27 JUNE TO 30 JUNE 2022. ADMIT CARD FOR THE SAME CAN BE DOWNLOADED FROM 20 JUNE ONWARDS,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Earlier, the UPJEE 2022 exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2022.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download JEECUP admit card 2022:

Visit official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link (when available) Login using Application Number and Password The UP Polytechnic admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.